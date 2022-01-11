PUBLIC DEMAND Udaariyaan go back to 6 days a week format

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, Jasmine humiliates the Virks and Sandhus by revealing that Fateh had done a fake wedding with her and betrayed her. She humiliates Khushbeer and Fateh, just when Sati tries to stop her, she pushes her own mother and Tejo loses her cool over Jasmine. Jassu brings her lawyer to make Fateh pay for his deeds.

Well, fans have been noticing every small detail of the show, from their tired faces to the storyline. Udaariyaan is known for their grand celebrations on festivals, this time the fans were upset seeing their favourite actors all tired onscreen and a mix of plotlines. Fans took to their social media handles to demand the makers to scrap the Sunday episode and promos and focus on the quality of the show.

