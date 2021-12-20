PUBLIC DEMANDS Abhi and Pragya's COMEBACK in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is successfully running on the small screens for 7 years now.

The show started on a grand note and is constantly ruling the small screens with its interesting storyline.

The current track of the show is totally focusing on Ranbir and Prachi.

The show recently witnessed a leap of one month where a lot of changes took place.

The viewers got to see a different side of Prachi where she has become extremely bold and knows how to stand for her rights.

Rhea is having a hard time facing all this and she feels everything is falling apart.

Amid all the chaos happening in Ranbir, Prachi and Rhea's life, the viewers are dearly missing something.

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia aka Pragya and Abhi's track is not in focus anymore.

The show's story earlier revolved around them and it was simply a treat for the viewers to watch them.

It's been many days, the makers are not showing Abhi and Pragya and the story revolving around them.

The viewers are missing the duo in the show and want them to make their comeback soon.

Shayra Bhagat says, "I am loving the current track of the show but I am also missing Abhi and Pragya's presence."

Suhani Soni says, "I feel Abhi and Pragya's track should be brought back soon to spice up the drama."

Priyanka Sharma says, "I believe Abhi and Pragya are the heart and soul of Kumkum Bhagya. Their absence doesn't make the show worth watching."

Harsha Jain says, "Abhi and Pragya have never been missing from the show but these days, I am missing them a lot. Abhigya is forever love."

Dakshita Gambhre says, "Iwant Abhi and Pragya's track back. Only then, the show will be worth watching."

Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee are brilliantly slaying in their roles and they have managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

However, Abhi and Pragya are someone who have brought a lot of value to the show.

Well, we hope the makers soon bring back Abhi and Pragya's track!

