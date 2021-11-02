PUBLICITY STUNT? “Kapde nhi sambhalte to khud ko kaise sambhalogi” – Netizens ‘TROLL’ Urfi Javed once again!

MUMBAI :Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebrities especially after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT. She gained immense fame for her fashion sense and clothing when she transformed a garbage bag into a fashionable dress.

While some trolled her, there were others who appreciated her as well.

However, more recently, she has been posting some bold pictures of herself on social media and the masses are giving out statements that she might be doing it for publicity.

Urfi Javed recently shared photographs of herself wearing a red outfit on Instagram. In the pictures, she was seen posing with one dress strap down and her hand holding the dress.

Soon after she shared the pictures, it immediately went viral on the internet and garnered hundreds of comments and thousands of likes. One user wrote, “Pakad kar rakho kahi gir na jaye,” while another wrote, “Utar deti to jaldi badh jaate followers”. A third user wrote, “Baki sb ko thik…. Bra dikhana jruri tha?? another user commented, “Kapde nhi sambhalte to khud ko kaise sambhalogi”

