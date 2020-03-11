Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma to get hitched on this date

MUMBAI: Puja Banerjee recently confirmed that she is set to get married to Kunal Verma but did not disclose the date. The actress put up a post that read, 'Big news on this women's day i want to share this with all of you @kunalrverma u complete me. I have been a daughter a sister, a friend a girlfriend and now finally going to be a wife. It’s time to be together forever. So, are finally getting married. Need all of your best wishes.'

Now, a media entertainment states, 'Puja and Kunal have decided on their wedding date and they are busy planning the functions. It's April 15. The venue and rest of the things are yet to be finalised with the wedding event companies. But people who are closed to them have been asked to keep themselves free on April 15.'

The two got engaged on August 16, 2017 after dating each other for 9 long years.

Credits: SpotboyE