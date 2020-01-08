Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma to produce their next on ALTBalaji

MUMBAI: Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma, who have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now, have joined hands on professional front as well.



The duo have turned producers and ar set to roll out their very first project which a web-series for ZEE5. It is a medical thriller titled Kark Rogue starring Chitrangada Satarupa, Indraneil Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, Sudip Sarkar and Jayant Kripalani and the series will premiere on 10 January.



TellyChakkar has learnt that Puja and Kunal are bringing another exciting thriller series under their production house Saraswati Creations Pvt Ltd.



Puja confirmed the news and shared, “Well, I like shows which has thrill and suspense elements involved in it. My new series will be for ALTBalaji. It is on a scripting level.”



On turning producer, Puja said, “Apart from acting I was always inclined to work behind the camera. Hence, I and Kunal decided to bring up our own production house where we get the opportunity to showcase our talent. I get creative satisfaction. Acting hasn’t taken a back seat but have been managing both simultaneously.”



Here’s wishing both of them good luck!