Puja Banerjee to appear on Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show 

MUMBAI: The beautiful Puja Banerjee, who is known for her stint in shows like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, Qubool Hai, will soon feature in Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show.



Puja is known for having a great comic timing and has earlier featured in comedy shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Classes, Comedy Nights Live amongst others.



Puja will be part of a gag. She will appear in the episode which have Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff as the celebrity guest.



When contacted Puja, she shared, “It is always great to work with Kapil Sharma and the entire team.”



Puja shared a fun video featuring Krushna having a fun moment. Take a look!

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently one of the top rated shows on TV. It has always managed to leave audiences in split with its humour, gags and unlimited entertainment and has witnessed rally of stars promoting their films and engaging with the viewers.