Puja Banerjee OPENS UP on her wedding with Kunal Verma

MUMBAI: Puja Banerjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of various shows and enjoys an impressive fan following.

On the personal front, after 11 years of togetherness, Puja has finally tied the knot with her boyfriend, Kunal Verma. The couple had plans to take the saat pheras with a grand ceremony but the dhoom-dhaam couldn't happen due to the lockdown.

Speaking about the same, the actress told SpotboyE.com, “We had already done a court marriage, one-and-half month back. We hadn't spoken about it to the world. Today, we were supposed to do our wedding rituals but had to call them off due to the lockdown. However, we will consider today (April 15) as our wedding. Aaj bataya na duniya ko!”

She continued, “Seeing the condition outside, I really don't think it will be possible to have any party etc at least for the next 6 months from now. Even if the lockdown is lifted, it will take some time for things to return to normalcy. Many of our relatives stay in Kolkata and some are abroad. Hence, we decided okay at least let's announce our shaadi for now.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com