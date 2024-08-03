Pune’s Devansh Bhate stuns everyone with his soulful singing on Superstar Singer 3

MUMBAI : Embark on a musical journey like never before as Sony Entertainment Television brings viewers yet another vibrant season of its homegrown kids singing reality show, 'Superstar Singer 3'. Starting March 9th, Superstar Singer 3 will strive to discover 'Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar, Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar,’ to enrich the legacy of Indian music. Indian pop sensation, Neha Kakkar, joins the show as the ‘Super Judge’ and Captains - Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble, will steer the young dynamites towards musical brilliance. Elevating the entertainment quotient of the show will be the host, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, with his quirky and cheerful persona.

But leaving everyone mesmerized with his melodious voice will be Devansh Bhate, from Pune, Maharastra, who performed the mesmerizing song ‘Ketaki Gulab Juhi’ from the movie ‘Basant Bahar’. His outstanding performance will leave Super Judge Neha Kakkar amazed because of his extraordinary singing, given such a young age.

Amazed by the performance, Neha Kakkar says, “Oh My God: How is this even possible? You are so good and I'm truly astonished by you, Devansh, and the fact that such a powerful voice is emanating from someone so young. It's hard to fathom that you, at such a young age, delivered such an impactful rendition of this song. Your talent is remarkable, and I must say, you're not only cute but your singing is truly extraordinary as well. Listening to you, one can sense the dedication, hard work, and effort you've poured into perfecting your craft. It's truly impressive.”

Making an interesting revelation, Devansh’s proud father shared how he closed his musical classes during COVID-19, and he was determined to give his complete focus to Devansh’s singing. Giving a big round of applause for a father’s effort towards his son, Captain Mohd Danish tells Devansh’s father, “When I first heard Devansh sing, I was genuinely amazed—his voice is beautiful. I can't find words to express how wonderfully he sings. I want to give you credit for his incredible performance; your hard work truly shines through in his singing.”

