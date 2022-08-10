Puneet Issar to essay the role of the patriarch Bhanupratap in Sony SAB's upcoming family drama Vanshaj

Vanshaj

MUMBAI : Sony SAB's upcoming show Vanshaj is all set to take its viewers on an enthralling journey into the world of a legacy business conglomerate. The show promises to be a perfect blend of family drama, political intrigue, and the family dynamics of a business family. The plot revolves around the lives of the affluent and powerful members of the business empire, highlighting their flaws and imperfections despite their prosperity.
 
Puneet Issar, a seasoned actor with a prolific career spanning iconic films and television shows, is known for his versatile acting prowess and ability to portray a wide array of roles. Puneet is fully prepared to take on the pivotal role in Sony SAB's Vanshaj, which promises to be a gripping and powerful story that will leave the audience craving for more.
 
Puneet Issar, who will be portraying the character of Bhanupratap, said, “As one of the living elders of this family who has witnessed the ascent of the empire, Bhanupratap has held it together and prevented it from crumbling despite the undercurrent of family dynamics. The character spoke to me on a personal level due to his values and perspectives on life. I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey.”
 
Stay tuned to this space for more info on Sony SAB's Vanshaj, which will hit your television screens this June!

Vanshaj Puneet Issar Sony Sab Bhanupratap TellyChakkar
