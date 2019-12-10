News

Puneet Raj Bhatia roped in for Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please Season 2

MUMBAI: Puneet Raj Bhatia, who will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi will be part of Amazon Prime’s popular web series Four More Shots Please Season 2. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, the leading ladies of the ensemble, along with Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Amrita Puri, and Sapna Pabbi, the series highlighted the friendship between four women in Mumbai who shared their joys and sorrows at a local bar every week.

Season 1 was appreciated by viewers and critics alike. Puneet will play the role of a lawyer in the series. Post the success of Season 1, the audience is eagerly waiting for season 2, and we are sure it will be equally successful.

 

