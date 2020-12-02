Puneet Sharma bags Colors TV's new show Gustakhiyaan

MUMBAI: Tellychakar is back with yet another exciting update from the Telly Town. We have been at the forefront of bringing you fresh updates from the glitzy world of entertainment.We have broken the news to you about Colors TV bringing a new show on the lines of a Marathi tv series. The show will be titled 'Gustakhiyaan' and will be produced by Happy High Production. We also told you that Pankaj Khemkar and Vibharvi Deshpande will play important parts in the show. Read Here: Aditya Redij roped in as Male Lead for Colors TV's new show GustakhiyaanWe also broke the news first about Kinjal Dhamecha and Aditya Redij been roped in to play the lead pair in the show.Now the latest buzz is that Puneet Sharma who is popularly known for his role in Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesha will be essaying the character of the main negative lead's right-hand person in Colors TV's new romantic drama Gustaakhiyaan.The actor will be seen in a negative shade. The daily soap will be a remake of the Marathi show Jeev Jhala Yeda Pisa, which means Dil Hua Pagal. The new show is tentatively named Ishaqzaade.Also Read: Tik Toker Kinjal Dhamecha to feature as Female Lead in Colors TV new show GustaakhiyanThe show is soon expected to go on the floors and it will be launched sometime next month. We really hope that the show will make waves, coming from the house of Colors TV.We could not connect with Puneet Sharma for a comment.Are you excited about this new Marathi remake show?Hit the comment section and tell usFor more updates from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com