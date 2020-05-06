Puneett Chouksey tries his hands at baking with Dalljiet Kaur during ColorsKiFUNShala

MUMBAI: While the lockdown has been getting the best of us, the summer boredom only added on. But COLORS took good care of the kids and the parents to beat their summer blues with ColorsKiFunshala. Many artists came live on the COLORS Instagram handle to explore their inner kids and make summer a fun time for kids across the country. Two of them being Puneett Chouksey and Dalljiet Kaur, who came together to bake a mug full of happiness in the form of a mug cake.

While Puneett Chouksey aka Arjun from Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story tried his hands baking a mug cake for the first time, Dalljiet was a pro, thanks to her son Jaydon. Amidst some fun experiments with the ingredients and lots of chit chat, the duo baked a chocolicious mug cake which got the kids watching very excited.

Happy about the whole experience Puneett Chouksey said, “This was an experience of a kind. It's the first time that I have baked a mug cake that too on live. Every bit was new for me, but I enjoyed it thoroughly. The enthusiasm that the kids showed and the love that fans poured is something that we live for everyday and I had been missing it for quite some time now due to the lockdown. The fun doubled when Dalljiet joined me along with her son Jaydon. I have been on a cooking spree since lockdown and I am happy to have added one cool dish/ recipe to my list. Thanks to COLORS for this amazing experience.”

Dalljiet Kaur added, “ My son Jaydon was the happiest during and after the live. He couldn’t stop relishing the yummilicious chocolate mug cake that we baked together. As a mother I am very happy that something as fun as ColorsKiFUNShala came up as a breather for the kids and their parents too. I loved every bit of baking with Puneet Chouksey, and the enthusiasm that the kids watching displayed. Hoping to meet you all through many more such sessions in the future. Till then stay home and stay safe. Happy summers.”