Punit Pathak’s lovestruck fan meets him on The Khatra Show

COLORS’ weekend special episode of Khatra Khatra Khatra will now be known as ‘The Khatra Show’. Because of the show’s immense popularity, the makers of the show decided to do something very special for the audience. They also invited few viewers to be part of the weekend special episode. The recent episode featured Shreyas Talpade and Punit Pathak along with Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh.

What struck everyone’s attention on this episode was when one of the commoners named Deepali Bisth kissed Punit Pathak on his cheeks. Deepali happens to be a crazy fan of Punit who travelled all the way from Delhi to meet him and to be a part of the show. She was super excited to meet him, and it was very evident to everyone present on the sets and taking advantage of Punit’s awkward situation both Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa kept pulling Punit’s leg by addressing Deepali as their Bhabhi.

It so happened that while Deepali was performing a task called Bouncy Bungee Football Punit gave her a helping hand and Deepali also won that task. So, to thank him Deepali kissed on his cheeks,

which left Punit red faced. He felt her gesture was very sweet but at the same time was shy and awkward about the whole situation.