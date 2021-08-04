Punyashlok Ahilyabai: OMG! Khanderao to take a big step

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Malhar will send Khanderao away for seven years and will tell him to come back once he gains the power to handle the responsibility.

So far in the Punyashlok Ahilyabai story, Dharampal won against Khanderao by tempering with his sword which made Khanderao angry.

Further, in the latest episode of Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Khanderao argued with Guruji while Malhar did not like it and scolded him.

Now, Khanderao will hit his face on the wall while Ahilya will stop him and will calm him down.

However, Malhar will later order Khanderao to leave for seven years and come back once he gains enough strength to handle the responsibilities of being the king.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

