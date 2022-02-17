Purush Mandal Finally Finds A Place To Party

MUMBAI: Feb 17, 2022: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gokuldham Society’s Purush mandal has reached Jhoom Jhoom Bar & Restaurant. However on reaching the venue, Sodhi’s friend - Diljeet, the restaurant manager informs them that all tables are occupied and that he wouldn’t be able to accommodate them. Purush mandal is now losing all hope of celebrating with drinks but Sodhi is determined to not give up. He knows that Mahila mandal has given them the freedom to celebrate with drinks only for tonight and they might not have this opportunity ever again.

He insists on his friend, Diljeet to whatever possible in his capacity to accommodate them. With no space in the restaurant, the best Diljeet can offer them is to serve Purush mandal outside the restaurant premises. With nowhere else to go, Purush mandal happily accept his offer. Floor mats are laid, the snacks are served and the restaurant staff has brought them the bottle, that they all have been eagerly waiting for.

All is going well at least, that’s how it appears to be at present. Just like all was going well with the party at Popatlal’s house, until the bottle slipped from Jethalal’s hand and all hell broke loose. Now, once again, Purush mandal is almost exactly at the same point as they were the last time they were about to open a bottle. What now? Do they finally get to celebrate without any other incidences? Really! That’s now how things happen with Gokuldhamwasis. To find out what’s coming next, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV. The show is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aired for the first time on Indian television on 28th July 2008 and so far, it has aired over 3300 episodes.