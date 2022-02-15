PURUSH MANDAL’S PARTY-SHARTY TURNS INTO A SQUABBLE-BABBLE

MUMBAI: Feb 15, 2022: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, drinks have been poured, the spicy titbits are served and Purush mandal is completely enjoying every moment of it. Having received permission for the party from their wives has relaxed their minds and even the threat of Champaklal finding out has been taken care of. Jethalal is so happy about everything having panned out as per plan that he raises a toast in English and what a toast it is! The party had just barely begun when, out of nowhere, a silly exchange of words between Popatlal and Sodhi turns into an ugly showdown.

In a fit of rage, Popatlal exits home and races down the stairs into Gokuldham Society’s compound. Then, Sodhi follows him and the others follow them both to keep them from doing anything stupid. On the other hand, Mahila mandal’s party too has begun and they are enjoying the Italian cuisine ordered by Jethalal for them. Bagha and Champaklal too are relishing the Undeeu Puri and Basundi when they hear the commotion in the Society compound. Hearing the ruckus, Champaklal sprints to the balcony but just before he can step into it, Jethalal quickly dashes away from the compound and takes cover.

Now, Jethalal is hiding right below the balcony and Champaklal sees that it is Purush mandal that is creating the uproar. Seeing these grownups behave like children, he shouts at them and demands an explanation for the commotion. His voice hits Purush mandal like a bolt of lightning and suddenly they realize that they might just have jeopardized their party plans. Now, Purush mandal is tongue tied. What possible reason could help them explain their behaviour? What will Popatlal and Sodhi have to say when Champaklal asks the reason for their squabble? Finally, after all the time and effort to make the party a success, it looks like Purush mandal have managed to ruin it. How will this story unfold? Will they be able to get out this tricky situation too? Of course, we will find out and to do so, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV. The show is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aired for the first time on Indian television on 28th July 2008 and so far, it has aired over 3300 episodes.