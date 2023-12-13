Pushpa faces the an emotional storm as her ex-husband Dilip Patel returns in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible’

Pushpa

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' showcases Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) as a determined character, tackling life's challenges with optimism and a solution-oriented approach. In recent episodes, Bapodra(Jayesh Barbhaya)unexpectedly denies permission for Dilip (Jayesh More) to stay at the Tana Bana workshop, leaving him with no place to go.

In the upcoming episodes, Pushpa faces additional turmoil with her fallout with Ashwin (Naveen Pandita), Chirag (Darshan Gurjar) and Prarthana's (IndraxiKanjilal) strained marriage, and her main support, Jugal (Anshul Trivedi), returning home. With nowhere else to turn, Pushpa reluctantly brings Dilip home, marking a breaking point. As her abusive ex-husband disrupts the delicate balance in Pushpa's household, viewers will witness how she copes with living under the same roof as with the man she despises the most.

Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa, said, “Right now, Pushpa is going through many challenging emotions, stuck between her past and present. The upcoming episodes will reveal a different side of Pushpa, showing her inner strength and how she faces life's tough challenges. As an actor, it's quite a ride for me to portray such deep emotions in Pushpa's character. This journey of exploring Pushpa's resilience has been intense but incredibly satisfying creatively, . I think the audience will see a significant change in Pushpa's character, discovering with new aspects that highlight the incredible strength we all have within ourselves.”

Stay tuned and watch Pushpa Impossible, Mon-Sat, 9:30 PM only on Sony SAB

