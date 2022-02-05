Pushpa Fever! Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia, and Umar Riaz’s bromance love in this funny reel is a Must Watch

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss runner-up Karan Kundrra seems to enjoy a fun time with Bigg Boss 15 buddies Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia shooting reel videos and sharing them with their fans. Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Rajiv Adatia shared a funny reel video in which we see them grooving to Sukhbir's Oh Ho Ho.

The three of them have also declared themselves as the best dancers of India. Umar, Karan and Rajiv's bond is endearing to watch. However, their offbeat dance steps will leave you laughing out loud.

Just last night, Karan reunited with his best friend Umar Riaz. Karan had been missing Umar badly after his eviction. He reached outside Umar's house and hugged him tightly. Karan bid adieu to his fans saying that he will be spending time catching up with Umar and meet them all later.

UmRan fans were super happy that the two best friends reunited again.

Meanwhile, when Tejasswi Prakash was asked about Karan Kundrra on Instagram live, the Bigg Boss 15 winner revealed that he was chilling with Umar. Tejasswi complained (not literally) that Karan wasn't answering her phone as he was with Umar. He would pick her call and exchange a few words and cut it saying he is with Umar.

