Pushpa Impossible fame Karuna Pandey and Dhruv Tara actor Krishna Bharadwaj share amazing memories on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 08:30
Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and everyone is excited to celebrate this festival with much fan fare. 

Our favourite celebrities have always shared lovely memories of this amazing festival over the years. 

From sharing all the pre-Ganpati preparations to the visarjan, our favourite stars never miss to give any update to their fans. 

On this amazing festival, TV's popular stars reveal their childhood memories and also share the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Karuna Pandey, who plays Pushpa in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, said, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a cherished tradition in my family. It's heartening to see the growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices during this time. As we bring Lord Ganesha into our homes, I'm reminded that using eco-friendly materials for idols and decorations not only aligns with the spirit of the festival but also underscores our commitment to sustainability. Just like Pushpa finds ingenious solutions to challenges, adopting eco-friendly practices should be our way of being resourceful and responsible.”

Krishna Bharadwaj, who plays Mahaveer in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara, said, “Each Ganesh Chaturthi brings a renewed sense of devotion and gratitude into my life. In Dhruv Tara, Mahaveer exemplifies determination, much like the spirit of this festival. Embracing eco-friendly practices and making sustainable choices for Bappa’s idol should be a personal commitment. This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's celebrate with a mindful heart, knowing that our choices today pave the way for a greener, more harmonious future.”

Pushpa Impossible Karuna Pandey Dhruv Tara Krishna Bharadwaj Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Simaran Kaur opens up on her character in Dangal TV's Tose Naina Milaike, says, ''Hansini is somewhat like Geet from Jab We Meet and she is very entertaining''
MUMBAI :  Dangal TV recently rolled out a new show Tose Naina Milaike. The show stars Prateik Chaudhary, Vishal Gandhi...
Oh No! Shruti Haasan's encounter with an unpleasant fan following her at Mumbai airport; Leaves her scared and irritated
MUMBAI :   Actress Shruti Haasan recently had trouble when a devoted admirer kept following her around the Mumbai...
Wow! Taapsee Pannu Cherishes a 'Special Day'; Enjoying a Lunch Date with rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe and Sister Shagun
MUMBAI : Mathias Boe, a former badminton player, and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu have long been the subject of...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: High Point Drama! Seerat was a better choice for Angad than Sahiba
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Exclusive! Yash Tonk joins Mallika Sherawat in MX Player’s upcoming webseries ‘Ghane Bawle’
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking and exclusive news!There are a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy opens up on her experience working with Sai Ketan Rao in Imlie Season 3, says, ''He is extremely friendly and down-to-earth and we share a great bond''
MUMBAI:  Adrija Roy, who impressed fans with her amazing performance in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu, is back with...
Recent Stories
Shruti Haasa
Oh No! Shruti Haasan's encounter with an unpleasant fan following her at Mumbai airport; Leaves her scared and irritated
Latest Video
Related Stories
Simaran Kaur
EXCLUSIVE! Simaran Kaur opens up on her character in Dangal TV's Tose Naina Milaike, says, ''Hansini is somewhat like Geet from Jab We Meet and she is very entertaining''
Adrija Roy
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy opens up on her experience working with Sai Ketan Rao in Imlie Season 3, says, ''He is extremely friendly and down-to-earth and we share a great bond''
Hitesh Sampat
EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Sampat opens up on why he bagged Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says, ''I was good with speaking Marathi that's why I bagged this character''
Elvish Yadav
Oh No! Check out Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Winner Elvish Yadav's befeting reply to Arjun Bijlani who indirectly took a dig at him
Rubina Dilaik
Wow! Rubina Dilaik opens up on Abhinav Shukla's excitement as dad-to-be and babymoon adventures
TV Shows
OMG! From Chashni to Sherdill Shergill, TV Shows that went off-air in the First half of 2023! Read More!