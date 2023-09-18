Pushpa Impossible fame Karuna Pandey and Dhruv Tara actor Krishna Bharadwaj share amazing memories on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and everyone is excited to celebrate this festival with much fan fare.

Our favourite celebrities have always shared lovely memories of this amazing festival over the years.

From sharing all the pre-Ganpati preparations to the visarjan, our favourite stars never miss to give any update to their fans.

On this amazing festival, TV's popular stars reveal their childhood memories and also share the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Karuna Pandey, who plays Pushpa in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, said, “Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a cherished tradition in my family. It's heartening to see the growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices during this time. As we bring Lord Ganesha into our homes, I'm reminded that using eco-friendly materials for idols and decorations not only aligns with the spirit of the festival but also underscores our commitment to sustainability. Just like Pushpa finds ingenious solutions to challenges, adopting eco-friendly practices should be our way of being resourceful and responsible.”

Krishna Bharadwaj, who plays Mahaveer in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara, said, “Each Ganesh Chaturthi brings a renewed sense of devotion and gratitude into my life. In Dhruv Tara, Mahaveer exemplifies determination, much like the spirit of this festival. Embracing eco-friendly practices and making sustainable choices for Bappa’s idol should be a personal commitment. This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's celebrate with a mindful heart, knowing that our choices today pave the way for a greener, more harmonious future.”