Pushpa Impossible fame Sachin Parekh roped in for Story Square's next on Star Plus

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 20:55
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Story Square productions is one of the most famous and successful production houses in the world of entertainment.

They have produced shows like, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee etc.

As per sources, the production house is coming up with a television show on Star Plus soon in which actor Sachin Parikh has been roped in.

Sachin Parikh is a renowned actor in the world of television and films. He is currently known for his acting contribution in the Sab TV show Pushpa Impossible.

Other than that, he has been a part of projects like Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Pishachini, Paa and many more.

Sachin will once again be seen in Story Square’s next upcoming show. However, the name of the show is yet not disclosed.

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

About Author

