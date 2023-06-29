“Pushpa’s positivity and hopefulness motivates people” - says, Karuna Pandey from Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI :Set in a backdrop of inspiring storytelling, Pushpa Impossible a highly popular Indian drama airing on Sony SAB, revolves around the life of Pushpa Patel, portrayed by the versatile Karuna Pandey. As a middle-aged single mother, Pushpa's journey is a testament to resilience, determination, and the unwavering spirit to overcome obstacles. Through her journey, the series beautifully captures the essence of transforming the word "impossible" into "I M POSSIBLE," emphasizing the power of self-belief, perseverance, and the strength to rewrite one's destiny.

Karuna Pandey expressed her joy and enthusiasm while celebrating the first anniversary of this captivating Indian drama that has captured viewers' hearts for a year. Her excellent portrayal takes the lead character of the serial to become an embodiment of inspiration for all the women out there.

1. Over the past year, how has your character in Pushpa Impossible evolved? Can you share some insights into the journey your character has undertaken?

Pushpa has come a long way in the span of a year. She is a woman who travels from the village of Patan to Bombay after her husband’s demise and a big betrayal. She aims to raise her children in the best possible way, and it was from there, that the original journey began. She navigates through tough paths while she pursues education, fights for her family, and tries to hold it all together, all on her own.

2. One year is a significant milestone for any television show. Looking back, what aspects of Pushpa's character development do you feel have resonated most with the audience?

There has been a lot of development in Pushpa’s character, both gradual and spontaneous. Even at this age, she tries to chase her desires with so much passion that she takes up education with a dedicated mindset and joins class 10 to resume where she left off. She falls and rises a lot of times through the tough battle of getting admission and finishing her studies. A woman who has in all her life known and been around Gujarati-speaking people is put in an English medium school, and it was quite a battle for her to race through with passing marks. She balances her life between being a student, a responsible lady in society, and even a mother of two children. There has been a tremendous emotional growth in Pushpa and there is more for the viewers to witness.

3. With Pushpa Impossible completing a year, how do you think the show has impacted the audience?

The show has had a significant impact on the audience. People often come to us saying the show has taught them to see life from a new perspective. They often tell us how it has inspired them to pursue their dreams, resolve family conflicts and even take up education with passion. Despite having several other mediums of entertainment and content on several OTT platforms, they prefer to watch the show on Sony SAB, which is very heartening. I believe that in this one year of the show, we have given the audience a lot of courage and optimism to take their life ahead, in a new way.

4. Pushpa Impossible as a show is very different from what we see nowadays. What do you think sets it apart and makes it relevant in the current time?

Pushpa Impossible is different and versatile when compared to other shows. The show is connected to reality and that is what sets it apart from others. In addition to this two of the important factors would be writing and execution. The makers of our show are creative people and artists themselves, and they can understand everything about relationships, the emotional graph, and the evolution. Aatish Kapadia and Bhavna Vyas prepared a script that was so strong and promising that anyone who read it would know that this drama is going to bring a huge impact on the viewers. Our director Pradeep Yadav has done a fantastic execution of the script and the way he believes in the actors, has brought the characters to life. The whole team of Pushpa Impossible contributes wholeheartedly, every day, to bring the best on screen.