Pushpa Verma joins DD Kisan’s Daman Mitte Ka

MUMBAI: DD Kisan is bringing a new show titled Daman Mitte Ka.

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the show and actor Kanan Malhotra, who rose to fame with Mahakali- Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and Shani, being locked to depict the lead hero in the show.

Now, we hear that actress Pushpa Verma, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, has been roped in for the show. Our sources inform that Pushma will play Kanan’s dadi in the show.

We could not get through her for a comment.

Daman Mitte Ka is produced by Rivika Films. The show will star newbie Roopal Sharma opposite Kanan. The show will also feature veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan as Kanan’s father.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!