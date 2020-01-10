Putting all the rumours aside, Deepika Padukone to shoot with Salman Khan for Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Recently there was news about Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone visited the sets of Colors’ Bigg Boss but due to delay in shoots the actress walked out of Salman Khan’s show midway.



Yes, apparently Deepika had arrived on the sets to promote her film Chhapaak but the makers started shooting late which prompted the actress to leave the shoot. However, during a media interaction, Deepika clarified and mentioned, “There is no conversation on going on Bigg Boss. In Fact, isn't it over? It should be finished by now, right? No, there's no plan on going on Bigg Boss,"



Well, TellyChakkar has learnt that Deepika along with his Chhappak co-star Vikrant Massey will be shooting today with Salman Khan for Weekend ka Vaar episode.



In the past as well Deepika has graced the show and we are sure viewers can’t hold their excitement to watch Deepika and Salman’s camaraderie on stage. What say?



Deepika is essaying the role of an acid attack victim named Malti. Her character is based on the life of real life acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal and how she dealt with the trauma and came out strong to face the world. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will be released in theatres today ( 10 January).