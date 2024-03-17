Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals he was body shamed; ‘never gave up’

Actor Vrushab Khadtale who made his debut in the Arjun Bijlani starrer show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, has now opened up about facing severe challenges due to his appearances and being body shamed.
MUMBAI: They say the first impression is the last impression. This statement holds very much true in the case of the film and Tv industry. The entertainment industry is a place where looks and appearances hold utmost importance and can make or break a star. Actor Vrushab Khadtale who made his debut in the Arjun Bijlani starrer show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, has now opened up about facing severe challenges due to his appearances and being body shamed.

Also Read-Actresses who were approached for playing the role of Shakti before Nikki Sharma in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Talking about his struggles, Vrushab said, “If an actor doesn’t conform to the conventional appearance, landing a job becomes a struggle. It’s disheartening and unfair how looking conventional is preferred to understanding one’s craft. In the early years of my acting journey, I was body-shamed in the casting rooms. I would be told I wasn’t fit, fair, tall enough, and didn’t have the expected baritone. I was not looked at with respect.”

Talking about his casting couch experience, the actor said, “I’ve had instances where casting directors wanted to talk to me in a certain way on video calls, and I politely declined. Once, a casting director invited me to his office under the pretext of a script reading, but it turned out to be his home. Instead of discussing the script, he veered the conversation into the casting couch zone, insisting that actors needed to get through it to get work. He promised me a role if I complied, but I didn’t want to get work through such means. I was confident about getting work on merit.”

Mentioning the positive changes in the industry, Vrushab added, “Today, there is more acceptance and empathy for hard-working individuals. Everybody is getting a chance to prove their calibre and if they’re talented, and fit the role and look of the character, they’re landing the job. That’s how I secured my first TV show and a couple of commercials. I have not resorted to any shortcuts to date. The journey has been challenging, but I am happy with the outcome.”

The actor also plans to explore other mediums, “I aspire to work in films and OTT. It’s nice to know that the mediums are breaking stereotypes associated with acting.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-TOI 

