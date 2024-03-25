Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti star Arjun Bijlani shares that his appendix was about to burst; Says ‘It could have been fatal and worse’

MUMBAI : Arjun Bijlani presently plays Dr. Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti had an urgent appendicitis operation on March 9, 2023. In an interview, the actor provided an update on his health and disclosed that he was on the verge of an appendix burst.

Speaking with the well-known news source, Bijlani revealed that he had to stop filming midway through an intestinal ache he experienced on the sets a month prior. He disclosed that he slept in his vanity van and took some pills. But when he experienced stomach discomfort again, he took the same medication, but this time it wasn't giving him any relief, and that's when he realized he needed to head to the hospital immediately.

"I got to know about my appendix. And I was operated on. I got saved; even the doctor said this to me. It could have been fatal and worse for me," said the actor.

The 41-year-old actor said that he is recovering well at home. "It is like my second life because that appendix was so big. It was about to burst. I reached the hospital just in time due to which they got me operated immediately," he said.

Arjun admitted that he was afraid of having surgery. He continued, “I asked doctors if they could give me some tablets. But they refused and told me that I was lucky that it has not burst till now." The actor disclosed that he will begin filming Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, his television series, on Sunday.

Credit- Free Press Journal