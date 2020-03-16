Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Kajal Khanchandani: If the story, characters and execution are on point then the show will get appreciated

MUMBAI : Kajal Khanchandani plays the role of Dadi in Prateek Sharma's ( Studio LSD) Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The actor feels that the USP of the show is that it is both modern and traditional in its approach.

“The story is very simple yet beautiful. Characters have been well-etched and the execution is also very good. I feel strong characters do help shape the story better. The reason being the way characters influence the action and make the narrative of a story more real and thus relatable to the audience. If the backbones of a show, characters, storyline and execution are on point, then the show does get loved by the audience,” she says.

The audience, these days, have become more receptive to relatable content. “It is very important to engage the audiences and get them interested in the content. Once the audiences get connected with the characters and the situation, it gives them a reason to listen and continue watching. So if the character is relatable, his/her reaction and action will be natural and the story will automatically fall into place perfectly,” she adds.

There was a time when TV was all about saas-bahu sagas. However, now different genres are being explored. But, even then saas-bahu shows still have their own audience.

“I don't think any type of genre ever loses its charm. What audiences want is freshness - freshness in terms of perspective, characters, look and absolutely everything. So even if audiences are served a saas-bahu story with a different perspective and treatment, relatable characters etc, there’s no reason, it shouldn’t work. Viewers, these days, have been exposed to a lot of content given there are so many OTT platforms that they have access to. So, they are continuously evolving, and demand fresh and new content every day,” she says.

Kajal is happy that her show is doing so well. The audience feedback has been positive so far and the actor says that they are trying their best to live up to viewers’ expectations.

“People are love this show for the innocent love of Radha (Neeharika Roy) towards Mohan ( Shabir Ahluwalia). Except for Radha, everyone is aware of her love for Mohan. But Radha thinks it is devotion and not love. She thinks what she feels for Mohan is similar to what she has for Her lord Krishna. Viewers are also liking the spirit angle of Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) and Kaveri. The contrast between Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) and Radha’s love for Mohan, where Damini wants to be a part of Mohan’s life by getting married to him whereas Radha is just happy in doing all that she can do for him, gives out a strong message. Love that is so selfless and innocent is rare in today’s world. The bond that my son in the show Rameshwar (Brij Kishore Tiwari) and I share with Radha is also being received well. And, last but not the least is that Gungun (Reeza) is the most adorable character. The kid is surely brilliant and will go further. Her onscreen tantrums and her latkes and jhatka keep the audiences entertained,” she praises her co-stars.