Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini falls off the cliff, is it the end of Damini?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, especially in the last few weeks where Mohan’s body has been possessed by his deceased wife Tulsi’s (Kirti Nagpure) soul only to find out the person who killed her.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch Radha and Mohan finally being able to get Damini to confront that she has killed Tulsi. However, a twist in the tale comes when Damini keeps a knife on Gungun’s (Reeza Choudhary) neck, while Radha and Mohan beg her not to harm Gungun. As Damini refuses, Tulsi saves her daughter with her mystical powers and pushes Damini off the cliff. While it will be a high-end drama for the viewers, Sambhabana Mohanty is enjoying shooting for this sequence. Despite feeling nervous and scared, she decided to take up the challenge to do the stunt all by herself and executed it effortlessly.

Sambhabana Mohanty said, “Ever since I started playing the role of Damini, I have tried my best to showcase her depth through various means. However, the scenes I have recently shot are of me falling from the cliff; although it looks like a very simple shot, shooting for the same was very challenging. Wearing a harness may not be the most comfortable, but as an actor, it adds a whole new dimension to the performance. I embraced the challenge to execute this stunt myself, pushing boundaries for the love of my craft. I poured my heart into giving justice to this sequence, and I hope the audience feels the intensity of the moment.”

While Sambhabana has performed this daredevil stunt, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch if this is the end of Damini after all. Or will she survive and come back to take revenge from Radha and Mohan?

To watch what happens next, tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8:00 PM, only on Zee TV!