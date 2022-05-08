Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Exclusive! Mohan to save Radha from bore well?

At the same time Mohan will get attacked by Hriday, but he will also try to harm Kaveri and Damini as well.

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

As earlier reported, Gungun will fall into a bore well and there will be a ruckus in the house. Everyone will be tensed and thus this will create chaos during the Mehendi ceremony. Now it will be interesting to see how Radha and Mohan will save her.

Now we exclusively learnt that Radha will save Gungun from the bore well, and on the other hand Mohan will save her from the great fall but at the same time Mohan will get attacked by Hriday, but he will also try to harm Kaveri and Damini as well.

Well, in the upcoming track we will see a high-voltage drama.

So, are you excited to see it?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

