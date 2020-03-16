Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Exclusive! Neeharika and Shabir makes a grand entry at the launch of the show

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV superstar Shabir Ahluwalia. He was last seen in Zee TV’s longest-running, top-rated show, Kumkum Bhagya. He will be paired opposite with Neeharika Roy and Sambhabana Mohanty.

At the launch event, initially, the trailer of the show was shown to all. Then, Neeharika aka Radha was first to make her grand entry wherein traditional songs based on Radhe Krishna were played. She also performed on the theme song.

Shabir rode a bike and made a smashing entry on the stage for the dhamakedaar launch event of the show.

They both looked stunning.

