Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Launch: Exclusive! Neeharika and Shabir dance romantically with each other

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way. He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

The launch of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan was indeed a great affair. Initially, the trailer of the show was shown to all. Then, Neeharika aka Radha was the first to make her grand entry, wherein traditional songs based on Radhe Krishna were played. She also performed on the theme song. Shabir aka Mohan also made a smashing entry.

Radha was decked up in traditional attire, and Mohan looked dashing.

Later, they danced with each other on the promotional song. A group of girls then danced on the songs of Radha and Krishna. Soon, Radha and Mohan threw some light on the show and Radha's earnest desire to make Mohan smile as she believes her happiness and love is all about Mohan.

Zee TV's new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan will be aired from 2nd May onwards, Monday to Saturday at 8 PM. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabhna Mohanty, and more.

