Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Manisha Purohit: I have been told that Kaveri is a cute villain

MUMBAI: After the success of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, the makers, Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah’s Studio LSD, have come up with another fiction. The latest one is titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Manisha Purohit, who is seen as Kaveri in Radha Mohan, is quite excited about the new show.



“It feels amazing. People will love Shiv Shakti and I feel so good and excited for our new family. The team here is wonderful. Everyone is always there for each other and are helping each other to do well, and grow. Our producers too are supportive and caring,” she says.



Sharing what people can expect from Kaveri in the coming times, she adds, “We are plotting and planning queens and are enjoying our tracks. There is so much more that is coming up. And, we are hopeful that these new tracks will keep them entertained.”



Manisha has always received praise for her work. Talking about the best compliment that she has received so far, the actor says, “I have been told that Kaveri is a cute villain (smiles). We are getting wonderful responses for the show in general. People show their love through the messages and they also messages that they can't wait for the next episode. We are grateful for all the love,” she adds.



The best thing about the industry is that it is full of life, feels the actor. “We learn new subjects and about new things each and every day. We also make lots of families and friends after every show as karwan ban jata hai. I feel no one is a competitor. Everything is our time and destiny. And when you do a daily soap, people from all over the world watch it and shower love and blessings upon us,” she says.



Actors need to develop themselves constantly to survive in the industry. Manisha,however, has something else to say on this.



“Not necessarily as it depends upon the situation. Just go with the flow but don't change yourself for anybody,” she ends.



