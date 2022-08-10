Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Bhushan gets beaten up by Ketki

Bhushan gets beaten up by Ketki

MUMBAI : In the Friday episode of Prateek Sharma’s “Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan”, the audience will see that Bhushan tries to escape while Mohan consoles Ketki. Radha notices Bhushan getting away and is about to stop him when Gungun strikes him with a stick. Bhushan becomes enraged by the actions of such a young girl and is about to slap her when Ketki approaches him and grabs his hand in mid-air. Bhushan attempts to escape, but Ajeet catches him and begins removing his shoes, claiming that Bhushan should be punished with his shoes. Bhushan pushes him away and is stopped by Rahul. Radha smiles seeing the unity of the family. Ketki recalls all the times Bhushan harassed her and begins beating him up in front of the family.

Kadambari commands Ketki to stop and steps in front of her and slaps Bhushan, shocking everyone as she tells Bhushan that he has no right to harass any girl.T he police arrive while Damini instructs Kaveri to take action or else Bhushan would expose them. Mohan orders the arrest of Bhushan by a police officer. Kaveri informs him that this is a family affair and that they should not engage the police. She wonders what society will think of Ketki and Radha. He tells her that they should not put up with all of this because of what society thinks of them.  Ajeet hugs his wife while Radha goes and consoles her.Mohan goes and hugs both Radha and Ketki while Damini thinks to herself that Radha once again took Mohan from her. Later Mohan apologizes to Radha for not being able to protect her from Bhushan. She suddenly hugs him, smiling wide as Mohan circles his arms around her.

"Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan" produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kava, Sumit Aroraa, and Ranveer Singh Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

