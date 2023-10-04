Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Tulsi punishes Damini

MUMBAI :Today's episode starts with the office employees telling Damini that what she did was wrong as Radha could have gotten killed if the fan falled on her. They tell her that they have to remove Radha from office and not kill her whereas Damini praises one of the employees named Nikhil that he at least tried whereas the rest of them didn't even try. She tells Nikhil to keep an eye on Radha every time.

On the other hand Tulsi is really angry at Damini and she grabs her by the neck remembering all the flashbacks about the misdoings that she did with Radha and slaps her. The employees think as to what is happening to Damini. Tulsi then kicks Damini and takes her outside as she thinks that people will doubt if she beats Damini in front of everyone. While Radha sits aside and Gayatri ji gives her water, she thinks that Tulsi jiji would be very angry with Damini. She calls Tulsi and asks her to answer if she is there around her. In the office passage, Tulsi punishes Damini and slaps her multiple times whereas Damini tells Tulsi that she wouldn't spare Radha. Mohan calls Radha on the office landline and asks her if she is okay. Radha asks him why he is asking her and he tells her that he felt that she might be in danger. She hears Damini screaming and tells Mohan that she would talk to him later. She runs towards the office passage and sees Damini being beaten there. She requests Tulsi to stop or else people will see and Damini runs from there.

We see a flashback, where Tulsi is pregnant and she tells Mohan that Damini is not good and that he should not believe her. Later he wonders why Radha wanted to go to the office and why she took Tulsi's name when he called her. In the hallway, Tulsi throws a vase towards Damini and she twists her ankle and falls down. Radha sees that the vase is not able to go inside Damini's cabin and Tulsi says that this is what she is trying to tell Radha that there is something inside the cabin. Radha has flashbacks when Kadambari gave her the locker keys and Damini also interrupted that time. Radha now understands that the answers that she wants to find, she will get in Damini's cabin. While Mohan stands in front of his and Tulsi's photo frame and asks himself why Radha took Tulsi's name on call. Gungun comes there and tells Mohan that we should also take care of Radha and plan a surprise when she comes back home.

To know what happens next, watch ''Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan". Produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD, the show features Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Keerti Nagpure, Reeza Choudhary, Sambhabana Mohanty, Swati Shah, Manisha Purohit, Brij Kishore Tiwari, Kajal Khanchandani, Rajendra Lodhia, Pooja Kava, Sumit Aroraa, and Ranveer Singh Malik. It airs on Zee TV.