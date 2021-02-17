Pyarelal and his wonderful wife on the sets of Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: This weekend the episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol will take the audience back in golden era as this time. The stage would be graced by the living Legend Pyarelal ji and his wife from the popular musical duo Laxmikant – Pyarelal.

In the show, the contestants welcomed the couple with flowers, and are excited to sing in front of such an enormous music director. The Contestant’s said, “It will be a fortunate evening for all of us as we will get to sing in front of the God of music.

The contestants would be seen giving soothing performances on their songs. Both would not only be seen encouraging the contestants but would also share various anecdotes from their journey. His stories would be seen increasing the morale of the contestants so that they perform better every week.

The contestants are all set to impress Pyarelal ji with their splendid performances and soulful voices.

Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian Idol Season 2020 at 8.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

