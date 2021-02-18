Pyarelal ji became Ashish’s inspiration for his new look on Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian idol has been a golden stage for all the upcoming singers because of this stage they are able to showcase their talent in front of thousands of people. This season of Indian idol has already raised the bar of the competition because of the prodigy singers they have got this season. To encourage the confidence of the contestant this weekend Indian Idol stage would be welcoming the musical man Pyarelal Ji and his wonderful, better half Sunila Ji.

Ashish Kulkarini gave thunderous performance on the song JOOMA CHUMMA and MAST BAHARON KA MAIN ASHIQ. His performance made the entire set groove with him . The cherry on the top on his performance was his look. Since the beginning of the show the audience has seen Ashish in a very subtle look but this time he was dressed up as a Rockstar . He was seen wearing a leather jacket ,glares and he especially showed an image of Pyarelal ji who was his inspiration for this look. All the three judges were also super happy with his terrific performance and said his music created a rocking atmosphere on the set . They also gave him a new name that is “Kulku Namak”

Pyarelal ji said, “ You sung both the songs very beautifully .” His wife also praised his singing and mentioned she is also from Pune.”

Neha kakkar said “ You are looking very handsome in this new look of yours. The song selection of both the songs were very good and your voice suited them to well.

Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian Idol Season 2020 at 8.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television