Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak : Punyashlok Ahilyabai actress Pooja Somani roped in for the show - Exclusive

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a new show launched on COLORS channel and its within no time it been doing well and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to the BARC rating. Pooja Somani has been roped in for the show.
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show 

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel recently launched a new show “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles and it is produced by

As per sources, Punyashlok Ahilyabai actress Pooja Somani has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be essaying a pivotal role and it will be a blind character.

She is a known actress on television and she is best known for her roles in projects like  Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, Crime Alert etc.

Well, these days the track of the show is quite interesting as now the show is all set to take a leap and the new promo of the upcoming episode is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

It will be interesting to see with the entry of Pooja Somani what twists and turns would come in the show.

Are you excited to see Pooja in the show?

Let us know in the comments below?

Diya Aur Baati Hum Gaurav Sharma Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak Karam Rajpal Trupti Mishra Colors JioCinema Punyashlok Ahilyabai Pooja Somani
