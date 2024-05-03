Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak : Punyashlok Ahilyabai actress Pooja Somani roped in for the show - Exclusive

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel recently launched a new show “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles and it is produced by

As per sources, Punyashlok Ahilyabai actress Pooja Somani has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be essaying a pivotal role and it will be a blind character.

She is a known actress on television and she is best known for her roles in projects like Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, Crime Alert etc.

Well, these days the track of the show is quite interesting as now the show is all set to take a leap and the new promo of the upcoming episode is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

It will be interesting to see with the entry of Pooja Somani what twists and turns would come in the show.

