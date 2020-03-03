Qubaan Hua: Neil to blame Chahat for his sister's death! Will he kill her?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's newly launched show Qurbaan Hua is managing to entertain the viewers ever since the beginning. The show is about two people Neil and Chahat who belong to a different caste and how their life changes forever amid all the family drama.

Previously, we saw how Neil's sister's condition worsens. She is going to deliver a baby soon. Neil sees his sister in this condition and rushes her to Dr Baig's clinic.

He is shocked to see Chahat in the clinic as Dr Baig is not available. Well, all that drama continues.

But in the upcoming episode, we will see some kind of riots take place and Neil's sister is still in the critical condition.

The promo shows how Neil's sister dies and he is running here and there to save her but fails. Amid the riots, Neil and Chahant bump into each other.

He blames Chahat for losing his sister and is all set to kill her. But will he do it? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.