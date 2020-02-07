Questioning social prejudices through the voice of an 8-year-old, COLORS presents Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: ‘Ghar ki Laxmi’and ‘Pita pe bojh’,how can a girl be both? Why are daughters labeled as ‘Paraya Dhan’? Why are rules and traditions different for men and women? In an era, when women were not even allowed to have a voice, an 8-year-old innocently questions the deep-rooted prejudices and biases which crippled them. Through its upcoming drama series, Barrister Babu,COLORS’ presents an inspiring journey of Bondita, who with the help of her companion Anirudh finds her purpose, breaks the glass ceiling and becomes a ‘Barrister Babu’. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show is set to premiere on 11thFebruary 2020 and air every Monday to Friday at 8.30 pm, only on COLORS.

Speaking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18,says, “Stories have the power to inspire lives, win hearts and above all, change mindsets. Over the years, COLORS has consistently presented content tuned towards highlighting social evils through shows like Balika Vadhu, Udann, Shakti...Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, and many more. Right from Meher’s determination, Vidya’s dedication to Pinky’s unbreakable spirit and now Bondita’s inquisitiveness, we have introduced viewers to strong and endearing female characters. With Barrister Babu, we will highlight how Bondita and Anirudh rather than succumb to traditions and cultural practices join forces to rise above all odds and bring about a radical change in the society.”

Set against the backdrop of Kolkata, an eight-year-old Bondita is being married off to a 60-year-old man. But as fate would have it, her life takes a sudden tragic turn.While she becomes prey to social injustice, fate leads her to her husband Anirudh, a London-return Barrister who wishes to liberalize women and unstrap them from cultural stereotypes. As he pledges to fight against the age-old norms and help Bonita find her identity, he unfolds a pathway for her to become a Barrister Babu. While Bondita asks some thought-provoking questions, Anirudh through her journey tries to fight them. Will Bondita and Anirudh be able to fight against this broken culture and mark the beginning of a revolution?

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment at Viacom18, says, “Fighting societal norms and injustice takes a lot more than just courage. To bring about a positive change, one needs to set an example for others to follow, and this is what we aim to bring alive through Barrister Babu. It traces the journey of a young and curious Bondita who becomes a victim of the injustice, but fate leads her to her mentor Anirudh. It’s their journey together of starting a new revolution and giving the nation a female ‘Barrister Babu’.

Producer Shashi Mittal, Shashi Sumeet Productions says, “With this unique show, we are trying to blend important social issues that women face with an intriguing storyline. To weave the challenges faced by women in pre-independence into the narrative was definitely challenging, but we are happy with the story that has emerged from this. With strong characters and a refreshing plot, Barrister Babu is a show that is both relatable and interesting. Viewers will not only connect with these characters but will also get to get a close glimpse of a very different era.”

Talking about the show, Aura Bhatnagar who plays the role of little Bondita, says, “This has been a dream role for me to play, and I am thankful to COLORS for giving me this opportunity. I love how Bondita is a curious child and I can relate with the questions she has. I could not have chosen a better show to make my debut with on television and I will ensure that I do justice to the character."

Pravisht Mishra who will be seen playing the role of Anirudh says,“This is a unique concept that we are witnessing on Indian television. My character is that of a Barrister who is ahead of his times. He is a progressive person who is bent on ridding India of orthodox customs. He immerses himself in Bondita’s education and becomes an ideal mentor to her. He channelizes Bondita’s natural curiosity and uses it to coach her.”

The show marks the debut of Aura Bhatnagar who plays the leading role of Bondita. Actor Pravisht Mishra plays the male lead as Anirudh alongside Bondita. It also stars Arina Dey who has been roped in to play Sumati, Bondita’s caring yet docile mother.

Focusing on journey of Bondita, COLORS has designed a 360-degree campaign backed by strong print, digital, radio, on-ground and television plans to create major impact.