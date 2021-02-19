A quick sneak-peek into Shantanu Maheshwari's PAST, PRESENT and FUTURE

MUMBAi: Shantanu Maheshwari is an Indian actor, dancer, choreographer and host who has also represented our country on various international platforms and claimed immense appraisal both nationally and globally.

Read on to catch up with more deets on the actor:

He debuted in the show Dil Dosti Dance as protagonist 'Swayam Shekhawat' on Channel V, which went on being his breakthrough performance on the small-screen. He starred opposite the female lead Vrushika Mehta.

The pair also earned the 'Indian Television Academy Awards for Onscreen Couple of the Year' in 2014, owing to their amazing on-screen chemistry.

Maheshwari is a part of the 'Desi Hoppers' dance crew who emerged as winners in the 'World of Dance' Championship (2015) in Los Angeles.

In 2016, he along with his crew 'Desi Hoppers' gave a special performance on 'America's Got Talent (season 11)' and the group was lauded by the judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on Colors TV, where he became the 'second runner-up'. He received praises from seasoned actor Ronit Roy, who called him a 'winner and my star'. Also, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan tagged Maheshwari as a 'flying star'.

For the unversed, he also played the part of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son from the movie Ra.One for the pioneer Bollywood theme park in Dubai, that was inaugurated in October 2016.

In 2017, he won the adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. This season of the show was shot in Spain and hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, who tagged him as the 'silent killer'.

Later in that very year itself, Maheshwari was invited along with his dance crew Desi Hoppers to perform an exhibition act at the 'World of Dance' 2017 finals in Los Angeles.

The crew also went on to perform at 'Asian Battleground', a cross-national dance reality show shot in Malaysia. Among the twelve dance crews that participated in the competition, Desi Hoppers came 3rd in the showcase rankings and were a part of top 4 finalists that advanced for the face-off round.

Shantanu and his girlfriend Nityaami Shirke had participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, wherein he faced some bitter confrontations with the show's judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and contestant Urvashi Dholakia.

He has performed the character of 'Abir Basu' in Ekta Kapoor's web series Medically Yours.

Maheshwari is set to make his silver-screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring opposite Alia Bhatt.

Source: Internet