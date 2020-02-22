Qurbaan Hua inspires Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star Neena Gupta

MUMBAI: Neena Gupta who is currently seen portraying the role of Sunaina Tripathi in hit movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got emotional after watching the trailer of Qurbaan Hua. The actress spoke about her father who was once a #warriorforlove and proudly says that now she is #warriorforlove for her daughter.

Qurbaan Hua is an upcoming series which will air on zee TV channel from 25 February 2020. The story revolves around Neel. In order to avenge his sister's murderer, Neel marries Chahat, who struggles to prove her father’s innocence. Neena Gupta gets inspired by that one line that just touched her heart: 'jab parivaar par ho vaar insaan kare har hadh paar'. She also dedicated a heart-warming poem to her father.

Neena in her poem says that how her father inspired her to love selflessly. The actor begins her poem by saying that how she and her father never seem to agree on same things and how they were unrelated and distinct in nature.

Badhaai Ho star also mentions that how she and her father had their fair share of disagreements and arguments but always overcome their differences and arguments when it mattered they had small fight but always moved on with a smile.

She revealed how her father suppressed his own dreams and struggled to satisfy her dreams and how he made special efforts to stay close to her. Neena Gupta conveys her feeling and recounts her pain when her father passed away, that time she felt her mother passed away too (again) says, it felt like ‘I lost my mother once again’. She says, her father taught her to sacrifice herself for family and love selflessly.

Have a look.