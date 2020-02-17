Qurbaan Hua introduces a new face; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Qurbaan Hua is an upcoming television show, which will be aired on Zee TV. It will introduce a new face opposite Karan Jotwani, who is a well-known television actor and model. He is famously known for portraying the role of Sahil Agarwal in Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, which aired on Zee TV.

As mentioned above, Karan Jotwani has been paired opposite a fresh face, who is already winning hearts of viewers. Well, the show is introducing Pratibha Ranta, who is portraying the lead role of Chahat.

Pratibha is originally from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla. She later joined Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Management to learn acting and filmmaking. Later, she travelled to Mumbai from Shimla to pursue her career in acting and got her first break in Qurbaan Hua. An elated Pratibha said, ‘It is an honor for me that in my very first show I am getting the chance to play the lead role. I never thought I could have achieved something so soon at the beginning of my career itself.’

