News

Qurbaan Hua introduces a new face; read on to know more

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2020 06:13 PM

MUMBAI: Qurbaan Hua is an upcoming television show, which will be aired on Zee TV. It will introduce a new face opposite Karan Jotwani, who is a well-known television actor and model. He is famously known for portraying the role of Sahil Agarwal in Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, which aired on Zee TV. 

As mentioned above, Karan Jotwani has been paired opposite a fresh face, who is already winning hearts of viewers. Well, the show is introducing Pratibha Ranta, who is portraying the lead role of Chahat.  

Pratibha is originally from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She studied at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla. She later joined Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Management to learn acting and filmmaking. Later, she travelled to Mumbai from Shimla to pursue her career in acting and got her first break in Qurbaan Hua. An elated Pratibha said, ‘It is an honor for me that in my very first show I am getting the chance to play the lead role. I never thought I could have achieved something so soon at the beginning of my career itself.’ 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

 

Tags Zee TV Qurbaan Hua Karan Jotwani Sahil Agarwal Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se Pratibha Ranta Usha Pravin Gandhi College TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and Ashmit Patel starrer 'The Bull Of Dalal Street'

Ullu App launched the trailer of Iqbal Khan and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here