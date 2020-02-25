Qurbaan Hua: Neel and Chahat's first meeting proves to be an adventurous one

MUMBAI: Zee TV is set to launch a new show Qurbaan Hua. The show's story is about a man and woman who decide to marry each other in order to destroy each other's families as they believe that they lost their loved ones because of certain uncalled events.

Karan Jotwani plays the lead role of Neel, while Pratibha Ranta plays the role of Chahat. Both belong to different casts and lots of drama is set to take place before their love story begins.

As per the first promo, the episode will start with Neel asking a man to look after the bags. Meanwhile, someone comes on the bike, steals one of the bags and jets off.

Neel sees this and follows that person on the bike. After a few seconds of bike chasing, Neel while taking away the bag notices that the stealer is a girl. He is surprised and speechless. Neel can't stop staring at her and seems to be smitten by her beautiful eyes. Although, both don't see each other's faces.

Well, if their first meeting was such a happening one, it will be interesting to see how their next meeting will be.

Qurbaan Hua will air from Monday to Friday from 10 pm onwards.

Are you excited about the show? Tell us in the comments.