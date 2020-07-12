Qurbaan Hua: Neil’s family turns hurdle in his love story with Chahat

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular TV serial Qurbaan Hua is going to bring Neil and Chahat’s love story back to the screen after the lockdown.



Avid fans will get to see a new beginning of Neil and Chahat's love life.



After how Chahat’s father Mr Baig got trapped in Saraswati’s murder case, Neil hates Chahat.



(ALSO READ : Aayaam Mehta relives personal situation while shooting for 'Qurbaan Hua' )



The story will see a u-turn when Neil will understand Chahat’s innocent nature.

Neil will begin to understand Chahat, but other troubles will enter their life.

It is going to be really interesting to watch what more is lined up in the story of Neil and Chahat.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

(ALSO READ : Qurbaan Hua introduces a new face; read on to know more )