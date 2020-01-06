A R Rahman to perform Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 'Shikara - A Love Letter From Kashmir' theme live at the trailer launch event on January 7

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is taking to his directorial hat with his upcoming project, ‘Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir’. Shikara has been hailed as one much-awaited project and is all set to hit the theatres on 7th February. The trailer launch event of Shikara will be held in the heart of the city on January 7 where musician A R Rahman will be performing ‘Shikara’, the theme track live.

The day becomes all the more special as A R Rahman will be celebrating his birthday, just a day prior to the event, on the 6th of January. A highly placed source shares, “Shikara is a very close film to Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s heart. For Shikara’s theme song, A R Rahman has composed the melody which he will be performing at the trailer launch event. This event is certainly big as Rahman will be performing just after his birthday which he celebrates on January 6. He is really making time for Shikara’s trailer launch event which makes it extremely special and everyone is looking forward to it. A powerful storyline by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and then Rahman’s mastery with the theme is something to look out for”.

‘Shikara- A Love Letter From Kashmir’ is the director’s tribute to his mother. Recently sharing a special video and taking us back to the valley of 1999 when the conflict began, Vidhu has chronicled the journey of his mother’s life and family. From the point of the eruption of militancy to the inception of the idea, Vidhu shares how in 2008 he started making this film on Kashmir as a tribute to his mother.

With Shikara, Vidhu is all set to bring to the audience yet another stellar piece of film-making where he will be bringing together a story based on the stories from Kashmir.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara is described as ‘A love letter from Kashmir’ and it looks like the filmmaker will be treating his fans with yet another fresh storytelling of the tales from the valley where the filmmaker finds his roots. Stating how after 30 years of what went around in the valley, the film’s recently released motion poster sets the tone right with its enchanting background score and poster.

With the interest and excitement of the audience at its peak, Shikara - A love letter from Kashmir, a film by Vidhu Vinod Chopra will be hitting the screens on 7th February, 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.