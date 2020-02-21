News

Raavee Gupta roped in for Dangal TV’s Alif Laila

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
21 Feb 2020 05:56 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Triangle Films bringing the cult show, Alif Laila, back on TV. The show will be launched on Dangal TV with the same name. It will star Ankit Arora and Shiny Doshi in the main leads. 

Now, we hear that actress Raavee Gupta, who is known for her stint in shows like Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ssshhhh... Koi Hai, Kash... Aap Hamare Hote, Adaalat, amongst others, has been roped in for the show. 

According to our sources, Raavee who played varied kinds of roles on TV will be playing an out and out negative role in the show.  

We could not get through Raavee for a comment. 

Triangle Films have produced successful shows on TV namely Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kaleerein, Hatim, Siya ke Ram, Prem ya paheli- Chandrakanta and currently bankrolls Naag Kanya on Dangal TV.

