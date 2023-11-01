Raazz Mahal: Actor Micckie Dudaney enters Shemaroo Umang’s fantasy drama; Reveals about his character and special connection with Dakini

MUMBAI : Shemaroo Umang's fantasy drama Raazz Mahal has been enthralling viewers with its engaging storyline, performances, and breath taking VFX. Drama has taken over the show, as the Dakini (Ridhiema Tiwari) is struggling to maintain her beauty with her powers. While viewers are curious to know Dakini's next steps, the makers have arranged a surprise for them. Popular actor Micckie Dudaney is all set to enter Raazz Mahal in a pivotal role. Yes! Micckie has come on board for the show and has begun shooting.

Marking a new beginning for him, Micckie will play a dark and evil character for the first time, who will make many lives difficult in Raazz Mahal. Sharing his happiness on coming onboard, Micckie said, “I'm really excited to be a part of the show, as I’ve never done a fantasy drama before. Raazz Mahal is completely different from other fantasy shows in the Indian Television industry as it encompasses various elements of drama, emotions, thrill, and much more.”

Giving a sneak peek into his character, Micckie shared, “I’ve always played a human character on screen, but for the first time, I’m going to play an evil super-human, Davansh. He possesses superpowers, a lot of superpowers, and will bring some unexpected twists and turns. Not only can he do anything with his magical powers, but he also has a special connection to the Dakini. But to know how Davansh and Dakini are connected to each other, viewers will have to watch Raazz Mahal on Shemaroo Umang.

The actor has a rush of emotions as steps into the world of fantasy. “It is quite different and challenging, but I’m enjoying it. I urge viewers to watch Raazz Mahal, on Shemaroo Umang as it’s a different concept. While I’m excited to play a different character for the first time, I hope the viewers accept and support me in this new journey,” he concluded.

Raazz Mahal revolves around Dakini (Ridhiema Tiwari), who is on a quest to become immortal and ruin Adhiraj (Himanshu Soni) and Sunaina’s (Neha Harsora) happy married life. To achieve her evil goals, Dakini engages in dark and wicked activities. Raazz Mahal airs every Monday to Saturday at 8.30 PM on Shemaroo Umang.