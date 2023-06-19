Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani: Fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude

MUMBAI: If you are in the entertainment industry and your job demands you to face the camera, then along with acting, fashion is another aspect that you must be aware of. Most actors have their own signature styles and try to be fashionable while stepping out. Lokit Phulwani, who plays the role of Hafiz in Rabb Se Hai Dua, says what fashion means to him.



“Fashion to me is what you are comfortable in and what looks good on you. Honestly, fashion trends are ever-changing and what’s important is the style and the right attitude. I don’t think it’s exhausting at all if you know how to carry yourself in whatever you wear,”

Comfort clothes completely depend on the occasion and what enhances your own individual persona, according to the actor.



Lokit is comfortable, rather than happy, picking up a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to he is. “Absolutely, that’s what playing a character means. As an actor on screen you have to be one with the character you play,” he adds.



At times, characters look very different and the actor is expected to dress up like the part even during public appearances until the show is on air or the film releases. Things might get difficult sometimes in certain scenarios.



“My personal belief is one should keep professional and personal self separate with regards to clothes and personality. Yes, sometimes one would dress the same as a character in public, especially when you are doing promotional activities, then again it’s for work only,” he explains.



So what outfit would you pick for a date night? “My all time favourite is black and something relaxed and casual,” he replies.



Sometimes people go overboard while following fashion trends. Agreeing, he adds, “Yes, sometimes people do go overboard, especially when trying to copy others. It’s very important to understand your body, style, your confidence & comfort to be able to carry what you wear.”