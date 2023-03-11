Rabb Se Hai Dua completes 300 successful episodes

MUMBAI: In the world of Indian television, it's not often that a show manages to capture the hearts of viewers and maintain their interest. However, Prateek Sharma's ( Studio LSD) show, "Rabb Se Hai Dua," has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 300 episodes, marking a significant accomplishment.

"Rabb Se Hai Dua," a captivating and emotionally charged drama series has been consistently winning the audience's love and admiration ever since. The show has managed to touch upon various socially relevant themes, portraying a heartwarming tale of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

To celebrate the milestone, the entire cast came together and celebrated by eating ladoos, and there was a sense of excitement in the air.

During the celebration, lead actress Aditi Sharma shared her thoughts on reaching this incredible milestone. Aditi said, "I am truly delighted that we have reached the milestone of 300 episodes, and I am immensely grateful for the love the show has received. Achieving 300 episodes is a significant accomplishment for any show. We have formed a close-knit family on set, enjoying each other's company and sharing meals. We unwind together after a shoot. I have a strong bond with Karan, and we have a lot of fun while filming. Character-wise, Dua has undergone a significant transformation. She used to be quiet and composed, but now she speaks her mind and is very strong. I want to extend my kudos to the writer, the entire team, and everyone who contributed to shaping my character as Dua. Thank you so much for showering us with your love."

The show, which has Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Sharma playing lead roles, revolves around Dua, whose married life takes a drastic turn when her husband ties the knot with another woman. The show als stars actors Nishigandha Wad, Ankit Raizada, Sandeep Rajora, Alka Kaushal, Sachin Sharma and Shalu Shreya. The show has a love triangle that centres around one man and two women.