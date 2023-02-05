Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider rescues Gazal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 19:19
MUMBAI : Haider comes to the graveyard to find Gazal. Gazal hears him and tries to shout but is unable to speak because of the mud. Haider breaks down & sees the soil bag on the tree & remembers the video Gulnaaz had shown him. He finds Gazal's grave & starts removing the mud & finds the piece of her clothes. On the other hand, Aijaz is about to stab Dua with a knife but Gulnaaz stops him. She throws him out of Dua's room and begs for forgiveness to Dua. 

Rahat asks Heena to eat something but she refuses. Haider tries to wake up Gazal. She opens her eyes and asks Haider to marry her. Dadi who was fallen on the floor stands up & goes near the door & starts calling for help but her voice is not clear & she couldn't hold longer & again falls on the floor. Meanwhile, Haider gets ready for the wedding and remembers about Dua & all the promises he made to her. 

Produced under Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD, "Rabb Se Hai Dua" features Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma, Richa Rathore, Nishigandha Wad, Sheela Sharma, Simron Upadhyay, Sandeep Rajora, Saarvie Omana, Melanie Nazareth, Ankit Raizada and Shalu Shreya. It airs on Zee TV.

