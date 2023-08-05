Rabb Se Hai Dua: Rahat tells Haider to leave the house with Gazal

dua

MUMBAI :Dua is in the ICU room and both the nurses are talking about Haider’s second marriage. Dua wakes up suddenly and removes the driver and runs out of the ICU. Everyone gets shocked seeing Dua outside. She looks at Haider and gets the flashes of Haider marrying Gazal and she starts running. Haider holds her but she tries to run from him. Rahat holds Dua and hugs her but she starts crying and tells that she wants to go back home. Dua runs out of the hospital and a car is about to hit her but Haider pulls her back and hugs her. Dua runs toward Dadi and tells that she can’t face anyone now and wants to go back home.

At home, Dadi shouts at Haider for whatever he did with Dua while Dua in her room remembers about every moment with Haider, Haider tries to go in her room but Rahat stops him and tells him to leave the house with Gazal. Produced under Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD, "Rabb Se Hai Dua" features Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma, Richa Rathore, Nishigandha Wad, Sheela Sharma, Simron Upadhyay, Sandeep Rajora, Saarvie Omana, Melanie Nazareth, Ankit Raizada and Shalu Shreya. It airs on Zee TV.

